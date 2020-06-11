Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN15: CHINA-INDIA-LADAKH Beijing: China and India are “properly handling” and taking actions to ease the situation at the border based on the 'consensus' reached recently during their diplomatic and military level talks, a senior Chinese official said on Thursday.

FGN19: NEPAL-INDIA-OLI Kathmandu: Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has said that his government will seek a solution to the Kalapani issue through diplomatic efforts and dialogue on the basis of historical facts and documents.

FGN16: UK-NIRAV London: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was remanded in further custody until July 9 by a UK court on Thursday.

FGN12: VIRUS-PAK Islamabad: Shehbaz Sharif, chief of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the latest top politician to be infected by the deadly virus on a day when the number of COVID-19 cases in the country touched 119,536.

FGN17: PAK-POLIO Islamabad: Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, Pakistan will restart the anti-polio campaign in the coming weeks and the military will support the government's efforts, Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa has told billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

FGN8: VIRUS-UK-INDIANS London: An Indian-origin husband-wife doctor couple have launched judicial review proceedings against the UK government over what they say is a refusal to address safety issues around personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors and healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

FGN20: VIRUS-LD CHINA Beijing: China has reported 16 new coronavirus cases, including the first confirmed case in Beijing after 56 days, official media here said.

FGN13: UK-PRINCE-BIRTHDAY London: Britain's Prince Philip marked a quiet 99th birthday in lockdown with his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle in south-east England.

FGN18: PAK-FATF Islamabad: Pakistan has proscribed two main and 11 affiliated organisations and frozen their 976 movable and immovable properties in the last 20 months, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has said, ahead of a new round of assessments by the FATF of the country's performance in meeting international commitments in the fight against money laundering and terror financing. PTI SCY