Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN15: VIRUS-CHINA-BRI Beijing: Majority of the projects under China's ambitious multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) are either adversely or partially affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Chinese official.

FGN10: PAK-GB-POLLS Islamabad: Pakistan will hold general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan on August 18, the government has announced after the country's top court allowed holding of polls in the region, notwithstanding India's strong protest to Islamabad for its efforts to bring 'material change' to the territories under its 'illegal and forcible' occupation.

FGN17: VIRUS-UK-INDIANS London: The UK government on Sunday said it is planning to impose localised lockdowns in some regions showing a spike in coronavirus infections, as latest figures showed that Indian-origin people remain in the category of those hardest hit from the deadly virus among Britain's ethnic minorities.

FGN4: VIRUS-US-INDIANS-SURVEY Washington: Two in five Indian-Americans are worried about their long-term financial stability due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but almost all are changing their lifestyle, according to a first-of-its-kind survey about the contagion's impact on the community.

FGN6: VIRUS-LANKA-AIRPORT Colombo: Sri Lanka has further delayed the reopening of its international airport here from the scheduled August 1, saying it has to make arrangements to bring back home Sri Lankan nationals stranded abroad.

FGN12: US-PM-LD DOCTORS Washington: India's fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic is people-driven, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, attributing the success against the contagion to the nationwide lockdown implemented in the initial phase.

FGN8: VIRUS-PAK Islamabad: Pakistan's number of coronavirus cases on Sunday crossed 200,000 after 4,072 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, while 83 people died of the disease, taking the death toll to 4,118, the health ministry said.

FGN5: US-PM-YOGA Washington: Observing that India has always contributed to global health and wellness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that yoga has become an integral part of the lifestyle globally and the world was also increasingly adopting Ayurveda. PTI SCY