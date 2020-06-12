Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN28: NEPAL-INDIA-FIRING Kathmandu: An Indian national was killed and two others were injured on Friday when Nepal's Armed Police Force personnel opened fire at a group of Indians, who, they claimed, forcibly tried to enter into the Nepalese territory after crossing the southern border during lockdown.

FGN23: US-INDIAN-SOIL-LD AWARD Washington: Eminent Indian-American soil scientist Dr Rattan Lal, who won the prestigious World Food Prize 2020, has called for the immediate stopping of burning of crop residue in India, saying taking everything away from the land is not good as there is a law of return.

FGN29: VIRUS-CHINA Beijing: China has reported 10 new coronavirus cases, including two more confirmed infections in Beijing, following which the capital city suspended plans to reopen schools for grade first to third students.

FGN10: PAK-KASHMIR-JOURNOS Islamabad: Pakistan’s state-run PTV News has fired two journalists for airing an “incorrect map” of the country in which Kashmir was shown as a part of India.

FGN17: VIRUS-US-RESEARCHERS Washington: Researchers in the US are looking at the possibility of using tuberculosis and polio vaccines in providing protection from the deadly coronavirus, according to a media report. FGN20: VIRUS-STUDY-LD POVERTY New York: Global poverty could rise to over one billion people due to the COVID-19 pandemic and more than half of the 395 million additional extreme poor would be located in South Asia, which would be the hardest-hit region in the world, according to a new report.

FGN15: VIRUS-PAK Islamabad: Pakistan has reported 6,397 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single day spike, taking the total number of infections in the country to 1,25,933, the health ministry said on Friday.

FGN14: VIRUS-UN-CHILDREN United Nations: The COVID-19 crisis may push millions more children into child labour, including in countries like India, Brazil and Mexico, reversing progress made over the last 20 years during when it was brought down by 94 million, according to a new report.

FGN12: VIRUS-UN-INDIA-TECH United Nations: India at the UN has said that the expedited development of a contact tracing mobile application and Artificial Intelligence-based testing kits enabled the country’s efforts to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

FGN11: UN-INDIA-YOGA United Nations: Recognising the importance of yoga in helping people deal with increased depression and anxiety due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s Permanent Mission to the UN has developed a special “Yoga Module” of exercises, breathing and meditation practices to mark this year's International Yoga Day.

FGN7: US-H1B-REPORT Washington: US President Donald Trump is considering suspending a number of employment visas including the H-1B, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, in view of the massive unemployment in America due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a media report. PTI SCY