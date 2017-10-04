Folk, international voices to unify in Rajasthan

Jodhpur, Oct 4 (IANS) Witness the Mehrangarh Fort come alive once again, glowing in the effulgence of the brightest moon of the year on Sharad Poornima, with enthralling music, colours and the earthy charm of grassroot musicians from India and abroad.

This edition of Jodhpur RIFF (Rajasthan International Folk Festival) will run from October 5 through October 9.

Known for its enriching soundscapes in picturesque settings, the festival offers a contemporary experience of rustic cadence, where Rajasthani music amalgamates with global sounds from across the world.

For the last 10 years, the RIFF has been a wholesome retreat for those with music in their veins, artists and music lovers alike the charm and serenity of Jodhpur, an unbeatable setting at the Mehrangarh Fort, versatile programming and innumerable personal touches.

From tranquil dawn sessions to exhilarating club mixes late into the night, the festival brings traditional repertoires to the fore and effortless synergy creates unparalleled experiences of global sounds through carefully crafted collaborations and amazing presentations.

Featuring over 350 musicians, the fest is expected to be an opportunity to savour rare Rajasthani and international sounds, meet and interact with legendary masters and witness the younger generation of artists enriching a formidable legacy.

Rajasthani folk musicians are at the heart of Jodhpur RIFF, according to Gaj Singh II of Marwar-Jodhpur, the chief patron of the festival.

"Their traditions are acknowledged and celebrated at the festival and they benefit from growth and exposure through high-quality international collaborations as well as through our efforts to present them in festivals in India and across the globe," he said.

"No wonder then, Jodhpur RIFF is increasingly recognized as the leading, much-loved name for music travel in India," he added.

--IANS

mg/vm