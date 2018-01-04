Fog safety device installed in trains to increase speed, reduce delay
As North India continues to reel under dense fog, the Indian Railways has installed a fog-safety device in the trains to prevent long delays in winters. The fog-safety device is placed in the driver's cabin and it alerts the driver of approaching signal on the track in the fog. Meanwhile, hundreds of passengers at several railway stations in north India have been left stranded after multiple trains have been cancelled, delayed and rescheduled for the last couple of days.