Fog envelops Varanasi, harsh weather condition prevails

Uttar Pradesh, Jan 09 (ANI): Dense fog enveloped various cities of Uttar Pradesh amid the intensifying cold wave across North India. Varanasi, Allahabad and Kanpur had to survive in low visibility. The city shivered under the effect of cold weather and fog which enveloped the city, especially in the morning and evening. Movement of flights and trains continues to be affected. Several deaths have also been reported from various cities of the state in past few days due to chilling weather conditions. The homeless people remain most vulnerable as they are forced to sleep in open. In view of the weather conditions, the district administration had closed all schools till January 7.