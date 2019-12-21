Fog delays over 750 flights and 100 trains in Delhi

Bone-chilling cold conditions prevailed in north India on Friday with fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, as a foggy morning in Delhi delayed 760 flights and led to cancellation of 19, while over 100 trains remained up to two hours behind schedule. The national capital also braved a cold day with minimum temperature settling at 6.4 degrees Celsius. Officials said visibility reduced to zero at some places in the morning affecting and train and plane services.