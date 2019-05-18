Fodder camps for cattle set up in drought affected Aurangabad

As the drought is worsening in Maharashtra, the government on Saturday set up a fodder camp aka 'Chara Chawani' for cattle in the drought-hit Aurangabad district's Lasur village. While speaking to ANI, a local said, "About 1,200 farmers from 3 tehsils bring nearly 6,300 cattle here for fodder and water. There is proper medical care for cattle, CCTV and firefighting equipments are also installed." The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the region will receive rainfall after a delay of at least by a week. The organisation also predicted that the mercury levels across the state of Maharashtra will surge from May 19.