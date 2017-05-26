Focused on Flamengo despite Real Madrid deal, says Vinicius

Rio de Janeiro, May 26 (IANS) Teenage sensation Vinicius Junior said he will not let the publicity surrounding his future move to Real Madrid affect his form for Brazilian club Flamengo.

The Spanish giants this week agreed to sign Vinicius for 46 million euros ($51.5 million), but the 16-year-old will remain at Flamengo until July 2019, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I'm not thinking about that yet. Sometimes the thought of a pass from Cristiano Ronaldo or [Toni] Kroos comes to mind, but right now I'm only thinking about Flamengo. In one or two years from now I can think about Real Madrid, the forward told reporters here on Thursday.

Vinicius was an unused substitute in Flamengo's 2-1 victory over Atletico Goianiense in the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday.

Flamengo coach Ze Ricardo was jeered by some fans late in the match for his decision not to use the star.

"I said from the very start that we need to be calm. It was in the club's planning to have him available in the Brazilian Serie A," Ricardo said.

"We will continue with that [way of thinking]. He has already shown that he is adapting and to watch a game from the bench is part of his maturing process," he added.

