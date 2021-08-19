Focus on safe return of Indian nationals from Afghanistan: EAM

New York (USA), Aug 19 (ANI): Amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on August 18 said that India’s focus in the war-torn country is the safety and repatriation of its nationals. “At the moment, we are, like everybody else, very carefully following developments in Afghanistan. Our focus is on ensuring security in Afghanistan and the safe return of Indian nationals,” said EAM S Jaishankar at UNSC on being asked 'how will India deal with Taliban.' “For us, it (Indian investment in Afghanistan) reflected what was our historical relationship with Afghan people. That relation with Afghan people obviously continues. That will guide our approach to Afghanistan in the coming days,” he added.