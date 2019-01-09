Focus is on finding solutions to challenges through innovative approaches: EAM Swaraj

Addressing delegates from several countries at the Raisina Dialogue 2019 in the national capital, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today called for "innovative approaches" for challenges before the world. "Our focus is on finding solutions to challenges before us through innovative approaches and dynamic partnerships. India's own engagement with world is rooted in its civilization ethos, which has at its heart co-existence and democratic values," said Swaraj at the multilateral conference.