FMGE June 2021 Result Declared, Applicants Can Check Scores Online at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in

New Delhi, June 30: The results of the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) June 2021 has been declared on Wednesday. The applicants can check their scores online on the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) i.e. atnatboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The FMGE 2021 exams were held on June 18. The FMGE results have been published as a PDF file for now. The individual scorecards will be released later.

In an official announcement, the NBE said, “Result of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) held on June 18, 2021 has been declared and can be seen at NBE website natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The NBE circular states that the candidates will be able to download their individual scorecards from the FMGE website https://nbe.edu.in/ from 06.07.2021 onwards. Copy of the scorecard will not be sent to the individual candidates.

The NBE holds FMGE exams twice a year by the NBE. The FMGE exam is mandatory for candidates from India and also overseas, who want provisional or permanent registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) to practice or study medicine in India.

