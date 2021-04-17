FMGE June 2021 application form released on nbe.edu.in; check details and steps to apply here

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has begun the registration process for the June session of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2021 from today, 16 April. Candidates can visit the official website nbe.edu.in to register.

The eligible candidates who have completed their medical course from abroad and need a registration certificate from the Medical Council of India (MCI) to practice in India must submit the FMGE application form by 6 May.

The exam will be a Computer-based Test (CBT) that will be held on 18 June. This test is conducted for medical graduates who have Indian Citizenship or are Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs)

Eligibility Criteria: Only those candidates whose qualifying exam has been approved by the Indian Embassy are eligible to appear for the June session paper.

Applicants can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the 'FMGE 2021' tab, on the homepage

Step 3: Seconds after clicking on the tab, you will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Submit all the required details correctly

Step 5: Finally download a copy of the application form or take a printout for future reference or use

Alternatively, this direct link can be used: https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1815/70791/Index.html

Candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 7,080. According to an official notification by the National Board of Examinations, "Candidate should ensure that all the information entered during the online submission of application form is correct and factual".

