FMGE Admit Cards Released: Negative RT-PCR Report Must to Appear for Exam

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) released the admit card for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in June 2021. The FMGE admit cards are available at the official website, nbe.edu.in. Admit Cards for FMGE June 2021 have been made live “for 17628 candidates” only. “Status of remaining applicants shall be decided by 14.06.2021 and admit card shall be issued to eligible candidates,” the NBE said in an official notice.

While candidates were demanding postponement of the exam, NBE in its circular said, “Timely conduct of this examination will enable the foreign medical graduates who are successful, to get registered with state medical councils and contribute in the fight against COVID-19 as registered medical practitioners. In view of the sharp decline in COVID 19 cases across the country, it has been decided not to defer this examination and to conduct it with further extra protective measures.”

To appear for the exams, it is mandatory to bring a negative RTPCR report done within 72 hours prior to the examination date (not earlier than June 15), the NBE said in an official notice. This is being done to ensure the exams are being held amid COVID-19 precautions. NBE has also released detailed guidelines for the exams.

“All candidates with COVID negative report will also be checked at the entry point for the recording of temperature using thermo guns. Candidates bringing NEGATIVE COVID-19 test report but detected with above normal temperature or displaying any symptoms of COVID-19 infection will be allowed to take the examination in separate isolation lab-created for this purpose,” as per the official guidelines.

“Candidates are advised to refrain from attending the examination if they are unwell and have COVID-like symptoms or are proven COVID-19 for their own well-being and for the safety of others as per Government guidelines,” it added.

All candidates will be provided with a protective gear safety kit comprising of a face shield, a face mask, and five hand sanitizer sachets. It will be mandatory for all candidates to wear the face shield at all times and during entry and exit.

The FMGE admit cards will bear a COVID e-pass to enable police and administrative authorities to facilitate the movement of the candidates in case of any travel-related restrictions.

