FMGE 2021: June registration for Foreign Medical Graduate Exam begins today; check nbe.edu.in

The application forms for Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) June 2021 will be released today on Friday, 16 April by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). The exam is conducted for aspirants who have completed their medical course from abroad and want a registration certificate from the Medical Council of India (MCI). The deadline for the application is 6 May.

Once the application forms are released online, aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the website https://nbe.edu.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the option 'FMGE June 2021'. Click on the link

Step 3: A new page will open. Read the information brochure and click on the new registration link

Step 4: Enter your details to register. Once done, fill in the application form and pay the fee to complete the process

Step 5: Download your application form

Step 6: Take a print out and keep it safely for future reference

The computer-based test will be conducted on Friday, 18 June. It is the exam for medical graduates who have Indian Citizenship or are Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs). Only those aspirants whose qualifying examination was approved by the Indian Embassy of the respective country are eligible to apply for FMGE June 2021. Other eligibility criteria will also be available in the prospectus. Aspirants should fill the application forms only after going through the eligibility criteria.

