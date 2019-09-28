FM Sitharaman holds meeting with heads of public sector enterprises in Delhi

Union Finance Minister N Sitharaman held a meeting with heads of central public sector enterprises in New Delhi on September 28. The meeting was also attended by Finance Secretary, Secretary Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Secretary Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Heads of Oil India, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Coal India Limits (CIL), Indian Oil and other Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).