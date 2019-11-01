FM Sitharaman attends 7th India-US Economic and Financial Partnership Meeting in Delhi

Union Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman attended the 7th India-US Economic and Financial Partnership Meeting in Delhi on Nov 01. United States Secretary of Treasury, Steven Mnuchin was also present. They both signed MoU between India and US. During the press conference, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, "India-US relation is at all time high, particular after Prime Minister Modi's visit to US in Sep 2019. The Financial and Economic partnership is meant to deepen the Economic partnership between the two countries."