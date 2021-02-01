FM Nirmala Sitharaman carries Made in India tablet for Budget 2021

Budget 2021 will be paperless, another first as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to deliver her third budget. This morning, she was spotted carrying a tablet in a red sleeve, matching her cream and red silk sari, with the national emblem embossed on it. Sitharaman had previously replaced the standard Budget briefcase of finance ministers with the traditional red "Bahi-Khata" or cloth ledger in 2019 and she had stayed with it last year. She said it was "high time" to shed the "British hangover" and this is easier to carry, according to her. The paperless Budget, presented amid restrictions due to COVID, is also a push for PM Narendra Modi's "Digital India" mission.