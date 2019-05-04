FM Jaitley questions Congress chief's role in defence deal during UPA rule

Bhartiya Janta Party leader (BJP) Arun Jaitley took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi claiming that he was a partner in UK firm Backops Limited. While addressing a press conference, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, "It's story of a man who aspired to be a defence deal pusher and today aspires to be India's Prime Minister. It's a serious charge and I think it's my responsibility to make good discharge". Arun Jaitley named Rahul Gandhi in a conference and said he is putting allegations on others but he himself became part of a corporate group which had no business except pushing transactions. It's a govt-to-govt contract with France. He also asked congress to give answer to the matter.