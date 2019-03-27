FM Jaitley hails scientists, DRDO for success of Mission Shakti

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley on Wednesday hailed the efforts of scientists, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and entire team who were involved in Mission Shakti and making entire Nation proud. He said, "Only three nations US, Russia and China had capability of destroying satellites in space by an anti space satellite. Today India has become fourth country to have the same ability." India today became 'a space superpower' by becoming the fourth country to acquire anti-satellite capability informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation.