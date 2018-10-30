FM Arun Jaitley chairs FSDC meeting to take stock of economic situation

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday chaired Financial Stability Development Council (FSDC) meeting in the national capital. The motive behind the meeting is to take stock of the economic situation. The meeting was attended by all the senior dignitaries including Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel, Deputy Governor Viral Acharya, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairman Ajay Tyagi and Secretaries of Finance Ministry.