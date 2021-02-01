FM announces India's national rail plan for a future-ready railway system by 2030

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the Parliament with the Union Budget 2021 stating that the transmission assets of value Rs 7K cr will be transferred to PGCIL in which Railways will monetize dedicated freight corridor assets for operations & maintenance after commission. Furthermore, Asset Monetization Dashboard will be created for tracking progress & provide visibility to investors and five operational roads with an enterprise value of Rs 5K cr are being transferred to NHAI. Railways have prepared a national rail plan for India to create a future-ready railway system by 2030, bringing down a logistic cost. Watch the full video for more details.