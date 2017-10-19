Fluminense maintain hopes of Libertadores berth

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 19 (IANS) Fluminense kept alive their hopes of securing a berth in next year's Copa Libertadores with a 3-1 home victory over Sao Paulo in Brazil's Serie A football championship.

Henrique Dourado and Junior Sornoza struck first half goals on Wednesday before Robinho added a third for the hosts in the second half. Twenty-year-old midfielder Shaylon pulled a late goal back for the visitors, reports Xinhua news agency.

The result at the Maracana stadium moved Fluminense to within six points of Botafogo, who occupy sixth place, the last of Brazil's Copa Libertadores slots.

In Sao Paulo, Corinthians maintained their nine-point buffer at the the top of the standings after a 0-0 home draw with second-placed Gremio.

In other matches, Vasco da Gama won 1-0 at Atletico Goianiense, Coritiba clinched a 1-0 home victory over Cruzeiro, Chapecoense won 3-2 at Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo drew 1-1 at Avai.

