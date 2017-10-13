Fluminense hold rivals Flamengo to a draw

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 13 (IANS) A second-half goal from former Brazil international defender Rever earned Flamengo a 1-1 draw with rivals Fluminense in their Brazilian Serie A football clash.

Fluminense on Thursday took the lead just after half-time at the Maracana stadium when Flamengo defender Para turned the ball into his own net, reports Xinhua news agency.

The equaliser came when an unmarked Rever met Everton's 69th-minute free-kick at the far post and powered a downward header past goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri.

The result left Flamengo seventh in the 20-team standings while Fluminense was 15th, just a point clear of the relegation zone.

In other matches on Thursday, Santos drew 1-1 at Ponte Preta and Sport won 2-1 at Vitoria.

