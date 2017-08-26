Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: Boxer's savvy ring skills will dominate MMA fighter, break his will

While some may argue that Conor McGregor fighting Floyd Mayweather is a classic David vs Goliath matchup, the scenario that is most likely to come to the mind of most boxing aficionados is that of the Christians versus the Lions.

So how did we find ourselves here? How did Mayweather, arguably an all time great with a perfect record of 49-0 and conquerer of boxing legends such as Manny Pacquiao, Sugar Shane Mosley, Oscar De La Hoya, Juan Manuel Marquez (and many, many others) find himself staring across the ring at McGregor, a professional Mixed Martial Artist with a 0-0 record?

A long, winding road

While one might be tempted to sum up this situation with the old adage: No one ever went broke betting on the stupidity of the American people, the truth is a tad more complicated (but not by much).

The credit " or blame for the fight " can be chalked up to the motor mouth and magnetic personality of McGregor, a one-time plumber's apprentice from the hard streets of Crumlin, Ireland, who gained millions of fans and banked many more millions of dollars through an incredible run as a knockout artist in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

McGregor's improbable rise, combined with a desperate desire on the behalf of people to see Mayweather " arguably the most prodigious talent in the history of The Sweet Science and a despicable human being " brought low, have brought us this spectacle of Idiocracy.

But perhaps, the most important factor at play is the gullibility of the American public: After all, that country last year elected a president most of them didn't trust or agree with on most issues close to their hearts.

Skills pay the bills

In his 2008 book Outliers, Malcolm Gladwell posited that it takes 10,000 hours of practice to achieve any expertise in a particular field. Mayweather is 40 years old. He has reigned over his domain for more than two decades. He may in fact, be the world's first 100,000-hour man.

The Mayweather gym is affectionately known as The Dog House. Which speaks to the mentality of the occupants: It's literally a dog-eat-dog world. It has been alleged that in-house sparring matches can go on for hours, with rounds lasting as long as 31 minutes.

Like his father and uncle, both high-level fighters, Mayweather's skill and will were forged in the blazing fires of this gym. His father claims he has been throwing punches since he was an infant.

Mayweather is a boxing savant. The young Mayweather would throw five and six-punch combinations and dazzle judges and fans with crisp, hard-hitting punches. The older, wiser Mayweather has boiled down the game to its simplest form: Hit and not get hit.

His weapons of choice are the straight right hand and a searing left hook. He's built an entire career around these two punches. And a defensive mastery which allows him to stand in front of his hapless opponents and let them flail away at him.

What most casual fans don't know is that McGregor, was for a time, a boxer. He reportedly quit the sport after taking a beating in his youth. Many boxers have said he would struggle to win the Irish boxing championship, much less a world championship.

Why the puncher's chance is no chance at all

The conventional thinking goes thus: McGregor is the knockout artist. McGregor's left hand is a nuclear-tipped missile. All he needs to do is hit Mayweather once and he will crumble. Many point to the fact that the fighters are using eight-ounce gloves in the bout. They say that the lighter gloves will work in McGregror's favour.

The conventional thinking is wrong. McGregor punches pretty hard: For a Mixed Martial Artist. But punching is merely one of the skills he has been honing this past decade. He has devoted at least the same amount of time to grappling and submission.

Boxers train to throw hands and avoid them. All day. Every single day. It is Mayweather, in fact, who has spent his life learning how to properly throw and deliver punches, that is the harder hitter. And that's the difference.

George Foreman, an Olympic gold medalist with a reputation for being a murderous puncher, could not deliver the payload to Muhammad Ali's chin. It was Ali, who did not have a reputation for throwing hard shots, who ended up knocking out the now gentle giant.

