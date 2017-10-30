Floyd Mayweather Threw Rounds Against Conor McGregor, Claims HBO Sportscaster Jim Lampley

New Delhi: Even as the Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather multi-million-pound boxing match saw a record 6.7m pay-per-view buys, the bout has also landed in controversy after HBO sportscaster Jim Lampley claimed that Mayweather threw the first three rounds of the boxing match. Lampley made the startling claim while speaking to TMZ.com.

Conor McGregor, the reigning UFC champion, was the underdog in the $150 million match and stretched the bout to 10 rounds before Mayweather won by TKO. But Lampley has alleged that Mayweather’s fight against McGregor was a “marvelous scam”.

Lampley said that “there is a good chance that Floyd Mayweather won’t retire after winning his 50th boxing match, without a single loss on his record”. He claimed McGregor won the first three rounds as Mayweather wanted the UFC champion’s fans to believe that the former had a good chance of winning the match as it would have led to another $150 million match soon.

He pointed out Mayweather finally won the match by a TKO even though he had lost the first three rounds and it was most probably done with an eye on a rematch with McGregor.

Lampley added that there was no way Mayweather’s all-win records would break as he was likely to fight McGregor once again. He also claimed that Mayweather was planning for his comeback and was putting out videos of his workout. But sceptics have claimed that Mayweather, who scored his 50th professional victory after the TKO of McGregor, is unlikely to come out of retirement for the second time.

Despite not having any professional boxing experience, McGregor took on Mayweather in one of the most-watched bout of the year on August 27.

Meanwhile, UFC President Dana White has ruled out UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor fighting retired two-division boxing champ Paulie Malignaggi. The American boxing commentator and analyst, who was a professional boxer from 2001 to 2017, had claimed that his team is in talks with the UFC for a boxing match with McGregor.