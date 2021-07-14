Flown by a Lawmaker, Reviewed by Another: When 2 MPs Met Onboard But as Pilot and Passenger

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran boarded a “flight to remember” as he travelled from Delhi to Chennai on Friday. The lawmaker said that he was taken by surprise when a person dressed in Captain’s uniform approached him. He couldn’t recognise him as the Captain was wearing a mask, but moments later it struck him that the man was none other than his colleague and former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

“I boarded the Indigo flight 6E864 from Delhi to Chennai after attending a meeting of the parliamentary Estimates Committee. I happened to sit in the first row, as the crew declared that the boarding had completed. “So you are travelling in this flight as well!” said a person dressed in Captain’s uniform,” Maran wrote in a tweet.

Although his voice sounded familiar, Maran couldn’t recognize him due to the mask. Seconds later he realised that the Captain was his colleague.

“Just two hours ago, he and I were part of intense discussions at the Estimates Committee and now I couldn’t believe my eyes, seeing his transformation from a politician to a pilot. I was honoured to be flown by my good friend and colleague. I am sure I am going to talk about this for a long time. Thank you Captain,” the lawmaker further wrote.

Recently, Rudy had flown Indigo’s maiden plane to Darbhanga from Kolkata. The inaugural flight took off on 5 July with 63 passengers on board after Darbhanga airport was thrown open in North Bihar, a report in Amar Ujala stated, adding that in the least 10 years, the MP has flown fighter planes too including Rafale and Sukhoi.

“I am a qualified Airbus A320 pilot and to keep my licence current I had to fly a particular kind of aircraft. I would have loved to fly Air India but there is no such provision so I chose the IndiGo offer,” Rudy was quoted by Business Standard in 2013. He added that senior BJP party leaders have supported his decision.

Rudy has served as civil aviation minister too, from May 24, 2003 to May 21, 2004 in the National Democratic Alliance government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He has also held the post of commerce and industry minister from September 2001 to May 2003.

