From flowers, fruits, yam and honey, Odisha's forest-dwelling tribal communities survive on nature as many struggle for one meal during COVID-19 lockdown

Mother of two, 32-year-old Laxmipriya Sahoo had never imagined she had to live such a difficult life during the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. Living in a rented house in an upcoming cluster of Bhubaneswar city, she had to face lots of difficulties to offer a standard food plate to her children and husband.

Starting from 23 March, phase one lockdown was imposed for 23 days in Odisha, till 14 April. To ensure that people don't face food scarcity during the lockdown, the Odisha government allowed standalone grocery shops to carry out their business and vegetable vendors to sell vegetables in the city while complying with social distancing norms.

"As an adequate amount of vegetables couldn't come to the city from rural areas, vegetable prices skyrocketed. With grocery stocks exhausted in a few days, we had to buy other food items at a higher rate. At a time with no work and income, standard food became unusually costly for us," Sahoo said.

Worse in rural areas

While middle-class people living in the city had to deal with a similar situation, it was worse with wage earners and poor people living in rural Odisha. Abhimanyu Sahoo, 52, a betel shop owner from Dadhapatna village of Cuttack district, had a heartening story to share. A father to two adult children, Abhimanyu suddenly turned jobless as the lockdown was imposed.

Even though the government provided rice for three months under public distribution system (PDS) and Rs 1,000, this didn't turn out to be a sufficient relief as everything out of the house changed -- food prices went up, availability of food was scarce because food materials couldn't reach local markets in absence of transportation.

"We could get foodstuff from the market for some days. Then, the food seemed like the biggest burden. We had never faced such a situation before," he said.

Since the major employer of the area, Durga Glass factory, has closed down, most people of the block have lost their jobs and survive on vending different things in the market and tourist places like Nandankanan Zoological Park.

"With markets and all business activities closed, almost all faced food scarcity during the lockdown," said Abhimanyu.

In interior Odisha, the situation was worse. Dependent on wage-based labour for the survival of his family, 47-year-old Anandeswar Bhukta of Barapada had to live on rice only for many days. With a limited amount of cash in hand, he couldn't spend on vegetables and other food items.

"We live on daily wages. The government gave us Rs 1,000 along with PDS rice and that was the only cash available with us. How could we spend more money to buy foods from the market at higher prices?" he asked.

Lockdown exposed hunger

Citing a survey conducted by the health ministry, reports said that around 44 percent of the respondents reached for the survey either had reduced their daily food intake or were skipping a meal.

"Tribal and poor people who are dependant on the market for food items lived a miserable life. Without vegetables, greens and pulses, the nutritional value of the food they consumed was least," said Panchanan Mishra of PAHAD, a Phulbani based non-profit working for the development of tribal and forest-dwelling communities.

As observed by Sudhir Patnaik, editor of Samadrusti magazine, "Be it with stranded migrant workers or those who were moving towards their home states, or with people living in villages and urban slums, we saw hunger everywhere during the lockdown." He, along with a few other likeminded persons, runs a WhatsApp group to help migrant workers stranded or were in distress in different parts of India.

"Hunger was there even before COVID 19 outbreak. The lockdown only exposed its prevalence in such a large scale in India and in states like Odisha where nearly 32.6 percent of the population live below national poverty line," Patnaik emphasised.

