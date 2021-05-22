Florida Couple Used Doughnuts and Pastries to Hunt Black Bears, Pleads Guilty

A Florida couple has pleaded guilty to use doughnuts and pastries to lure black bears and allowing packs of dogs to attack them. Charles Scarbrough and his wife Hannah had shared the gruesome video on social media where they can be seen luring the black bears only to unleash trained dogs on them at Ocala National Forest. The couple was later arrested after the local authorities were notified about the same. They have now been charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, animal baiting and fighting, unlawful use of a two-way communicating device, and unlawful taking of a black bear.

According to the report published by Ocala StarBanner, the couple was part of a group that would lure bears with treats before unleashing the dogs on them. The bears sometimes used to climb trees to save themselves but if they fell, they were attacked by dogs. Charles faces more than two years behind bars as he agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and testify against his co-defendants. However, his wife Hannah is sentenced to five years probation after she pleaded guilty to the unlawful taking of a black bear and unlawful use of a communication device. She has also been asked to pay about $27,000 to state officials for prosecution costs and $22,847 to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for its investigation.

She has also been prohibited to train or breed dogs as well as return to the Ocala National Forest as trained dogs were used to chase and hunt the terrified bears.

A third co-defendant faced four years in prison after she cooperated with prosecutors last year in November, the portal reported. Six other people named Reddish’s ex-husband, Dustin of Lake Buttler, Christopher Elliot Haun of Ormond Beach, William Tyler Wood of Lake Butler, Mark Christopher Lindsey of Georgia, Troy Starling of Lake Butler, and William Landrum of Virginia has also been charged in connection with the case. The cases against all these six accused are ongoing.

