Flock appoints Sam Mallikarjunan as Chief Revenue Officer

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Team messaging and collaboration platform Flock on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sam Mallikarjunan as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to oversee the market engagement and expansion of the company globally as well as in India.

Mallikarjunan will focus on channelising revenue operations for Flock both globally and in India.

"India has been a great early market for us in adopting the business and leadership culture, necessary to enable tools like Flock to drive growth and innovation inside organisations and our teams in India are expected to grow substantially along with the teams in US," Mallikarjunan told IANS.

"We are leaning into our original competitive advantage and expanding the heart of our product and engineering teams in Bengaluru to help us increase our overall product superiority compared to competitors," Mallikarjunan added.

Prior to this, Mallikarjunan has worked as Head of Growth for Boston-based HubSpot Labs.

"Mallikarjunan joins us at a vital stage when we are planning to expand to new markets globally with the setting up of offices in Boston and London," said Bhavin Turakhia, CEO and Founder, Flock.

The company has recently streamlined its business operations in India with Bengaluru being its engineering hub and Mumbai becoming the company's sales and marketing centre.

