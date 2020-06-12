As floating propaganda leaflets irritate North Korea, it appears the South isn't all that happy either

Seoul: The hydrogen balloons float over the world's most heavily-guarded border, unleashing their payloads in North Korea like snowflakes: Propaganda leaflets calling Kim Jong-un, the North's leader, a "devil" who will meet the same bloody end as Saddam Hussein of Iraq and Muammar Gaddafi of Libya.

The plastic leaflets, millions of which have pierced the stranglehold of North Korean censorship over the years, recently drew an angry response from Pyongyang, threatening to upend the relatively cordial relations that the Koreas have maintained for two years.

Kim's government has called the propaganda " much of it sent by North Korean defectors " a "provocation graver than gun and artillery fire." This week, it responded by cutting off communication lines with South Korea, which the two countries had set up after delicate peace negotiations.

North Korea has an improbable ally in its efforts to stop the leaflets: The South's government, which is introducing legislation to ban the launches, in hopes of keeping relations with the North on track.

The government has sued two brothers, both defectors from the North, to try to force an end to their leaflet campaigns. And Thursday, President Moon Jae-in's office promised a "thorough crackdown" on attempts to send leaflets and other propaganda across the border.

The issue has raised intense passions, not least among South Koreans living near the border. They are angry because much of the propaganda material ends up in their villages, creating a persistent trash problem.

Park Sang-hak, one of the defectors being sued by the South, is enraged by the government's efforts to stop him.

"South Korea is gagging us, who are its citizens, while kowtowing to the evil regime in the North," said Park, who leads a group called Fighters for Free North Korea. "The more they suppress us, the more leaflets we will send, and the more often."

File image of Lee Min-bok, a North Korean defector, with two of his leaflets criticising the North's government, printed on thin plastic. By Jean Chung © 2020 The New York Times More

File image of Lee Min-bok, a North Korean defector, with two of his leaflets criticising the North's government, printed on thin plastic. By Jean Chung © 2020 The New York Times

Despite numerous death threats and at least one apparent attempt by North Korea to assassinate him, Park has been sending balloons across the border since 2004. Besides the leaflets, some are loaded with Bibles, dollar bills, small radio sets (so that North Koreans can listen to banned broadcasts) or memory sticks with content that the North considers subversive, like South Korean soap operas.

And Park's younger brother, Park Jong-o, has been carrying out a seaborne campaign. He and his supporters release plastic bottles full of similar propaganda (as well as dried rice) into waters near the border, hoping that the currents will carry them to the North.

The idea is to chip away at the information blackout that makes the personality cult around Kim possible.

In the North, all radio and TV sets are designed to receive only the government's propaganda-filled programs. The country's smartphones are cut off from the global internet. Pyongyang tries to jam broadcasts from the outside world, but it can do little about balloons that drift too high for its soldiers to shoot down.

The recent batch of leaflets " half a million of which Park sent on 31 May alone " may have come at a particularly upsetting time for Kim.

The North Korean leader has been struggling; his nuclear diplomacy with President Donald Trump collapsed last year with no easing of the sanctions gripping his country, and his efforts to build a "self-reliant economy" have stalled. And COVID-19 has further hurt the North's ability to acquire badly needed raw materials and hard currency through trading and smuggling.

"As its economic condition deteriorates, North Korea needs to shift the blame to an external enemy while using the leaflet threat to consolidate internal unity," said Shin Beom-chul, an analyst at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy in Seoul.

Story continues