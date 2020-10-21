FlippED: Cut-Offs Vs Entrance Exams: Our Bloggers Argue Which One Is Better

FlippED is an ED Original style wherein two bloggers come together to share their opposing or orthogonal perspectives on an interesting subject.

In an ideal world, everyone would be provided with access to higher education based on their skills and ambitions. There would be enough educational facilities for everyone and we’d all live happily ever after.

Unfortunately, we don’t live in such a world. Out here in the real world, we have more than a billion people to look out for and there’s generally a thousand people running after one seat.

In such a scenario, where only 8.5% of Indians are graduates, two distinct options to get into colleges of their choice are available to the millions of students who pass out from the 12th standard every year.

Let’s see what our bloggers have to say about the two most common ways of gaining entry into the world of higher education in India.

Blogger Diksha’s Views

We all know the significance of cut-offs during admissions in our nation. The classic phrase ‘Sharmaji’s daughter/son scored a better cut-off than you’ from parents is all that we get after giving our blood and tears to study for the whole year.

Now imagine, your hard-earned marks in higher secondary education are not considered for college admissions and you have to compete with lakhs of students to get into your favourite college, how much stress that is going to be.

In practical terms, the cut-off score refers to the lowest possible score in an exam or any other form of test or assessment that a student must score to get into an educational institution or any other institution as such.

Delhi University released its first cut-off on World Mental Health Day, i.e. on 10th October. We all were dumbstruck as we saw a perfect 100% as a cut-off score to get into one of the most renowned colleges (Lady Shri Ram College) of Delhi University. Other colleges in the North Campus also maintained a cut-off score not less than 98.75%.

This divulged the state of the admission process in India and stated why the phrase ‘marks don’t matter’ can never prevail in this nation. But why criticize the cut-off system, when most of the loopholes are created by our own education system?

According to Hindustan Times, the number of students scoring 95% and above increased by 118.6% this year and it went up by 67.48% for those scoring 90% and above. More marks are given by the board and less number of college seats resulted in soaring cut-offs.

A total of 5500 DU aspirants (2512 girls and2988 boys) have obtained a perfect score of 100% in ‘best of four subjects’. Even with a declaration of the first cut-off as 100%, Lady Shri Ram College may still have more applicants than they could accommodate.

Here are a few reasons why I believe the cut-off system is better than the entrance examination.

Increased Burden

The entrance examination system won’t eradicate a minimum cut-off score from the higher secondary examination, you still have to score beyond a certain limit to sit for the entrance examination. This will only increase your burden with an expanded syllabus and an extended period of preparation to get through both of the criteria.

It Could Also Get Demotivating

