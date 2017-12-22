Flipkart plans to carve out Artificial Intelligence

India's one of the leading e-commerce Flipkart is all set to carve out Artificial Intelligence unit called AIfor India. The online retailer is investing hundreds of millions dollars in the ambitious vision by hiring artificial intelligence experts and infrastructure. Flipkart will be working with top institutions like IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) to successfully achieve the AIfor India. AI will be used for both consumer and supply side by Flipkart. Flipkart has already acquired labs in Silicon Valley to study on areas like machine and Artificial Intelligence.