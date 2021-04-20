Flipkart and Amazon Suspend Delivery of Non-Essential Goods Across Delhi Owing to COVID-19 Lockdown

·2-min read

Amazon and Flipkart have suspended delivery of non-essential items across Delhi, a day after CM Arvind Kejriwal announced lockdown (in the form of a curfew) to curb the spread of rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Both e-commerce platforms are continuing to deliver essential items such as groceries, vegetables, fruits and more via both apps for Android and iOS, and the website. The development comes days after the two companies suspended delivery of non-essential goods in Mumbai, following a similar coronavirus-related lockdown announced by the Maharashtra government. The development essentially means that customers will not be able to purchase goods like smartphones, laptops, clothes apparels, and more until strict lockdown measures are in place.

Upon selecting good such as a laptop on Amazon with the location set to Delhi, the platform shows the banner reading, “In light of the latest government guidelines, we are taking orders of essential products only. Deliveries may take longer than normal.” The Flipkart app for Android and iOS shows a similar notification that reads, “Product availability may vary as per the government regulations for your zone.”

In a statement to Gadgets 360, Amazon says that the company has urged the Delhi government to allow delivery of all products with safety protocol, as it is challenging to “define a static essentials list.” The company further told the publication, “We request the Delhi Government to allow delivery and inter / intra state movement of all products to enable people to maintain social distancing norms. E-commerce is the safest way to serve consumers’ needs while supporting livelihoods of lakhs of small and medium businesses including the local shops.”

ALSO READ:Second Wave: India Reporting Over 10,000 Fresh Covid Cases, 60 Deaths Per Hour Since Sunday

Earlier this week, Delhi CM announced to extend the lockdown till next Monday, April 26 owing to rising coronavirus cases in the national capital. Delhi has been witnessing a record number of COVID-19 cases lately, with nearly 24,000 reports being clocked for the last three days. The positivity rate has also shot up to 29.74 percent, meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive. The Delhi government had first announced lockdown only for one weekend; however, modified its plans to ramp up the healthcare infrastructure that has come under immense pressure.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Latest stories

  • Two Sisters 'Divorced' for Failing 'Virginity Test' in Maharashtra are Fighting Back with FIR

    The incident occurred in the state's Kolhapur where one of two sisters failed to pass the patriarchal 'white sheet' test used to determine a woman's virginity and character.

  • 'History Would've been Kinder...': Harsh Vardhan's Point by Point Rebuttal to Manmohan Singh's Letter

    Manmohan Singh on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the covid-19 crisis.

  • Dhoni Fans Hit Back at Trolls As CSK Captain's Full-stretch Dive in IPL Brings 2019 WC Flashback

    Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni produced a full-stretch dive to return to safety against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 on Monday that brought back the bitter memories of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

  • Coronavirus: India reports record spike of 2.73 lakh new cases

    India on Monday reported 2.73 lakh new coronavirus infections, marking the biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began. The nationwide tally has now crossed 1.5 crore. Meanwhile, over 1,600 more patients died in the past 24 hours—the deadliest day—bringing the death toll to 1,78,769. At least 15 out of India's 36 states and union territories reported a record rise in infections on the day.

  • Watch: Railway Official Runs Towards Train And Saves Child Fallen On Tracks in Mumbai

    The video shows a woman with a child walking to the edge of the railway platform when the child slips from her hands and falls on the tracks

  • How we met: ‘She told her parents she was in love – and all hell broke loose’

    Prakash Shankar and Mythily Rallapalli, both in their early 50s, met at medical school in Bhopal. From different castes, they were forced to run away to get married Mythily Rallapalli and Prakash Shankar met in 1989 and now live and work in Edinburgh. Photograph: Image supplied by Dr Prakash Shankar In 1989, Mythily Rallapalli and Prakash Shankar were both studying medicine at the Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal, but their paths rarely crossed. That year, they went to a national meeting for medical schools. Prakash was there to play badminton and Mythily to display her rangoli art work. “I spotted her cheering me on and later asked if we could go for an ice-cream,” he says. They soon became good friends, and Prakash admits he found excuses to seek her help in the library. “I was the more serious, studious one, he was always out on his motorbike with his friends, making jokes,” she says. By the fourth year of their studies they were inseparable. When they completed the course in 1992, Mythily went back to her home town of Visakhapatnam, many hours away from Bhopal. Prakash, who lived locally, realised how much he would miss her. “I went to the station to say goodbye and felt this huge sense of loss,” he says. The separation made them realise they wanted more than friendship, but they knew it wasn’t going to be easy. In India many conservative families prefer their children to marry within their caste, and this was the case for both their parents. “Mythily comes from a conservative Brahmin sect, whereas I’m from a traditional warrior clan and we have a very different way of life. She told her parents she was in love and all hell broke loose,” says Prakash. “My mum said it was an absolute no,” Mythily remembers. “My father told me that nobody in the family would accept me.” Prakash’s parents were equally unimpressed by the prospect of their marriage. “They worried it would bring shame on the family and make it harder for my sister to marry.” Undeterred, he took the train to Mythily’s home to try to persuade her parents to change their minds. He was unsuccessful, but they did say that she could return to Bhopal to complete her post-grad training a few months later. The couple stayed in touch through letters and secret calls. Despite her family’s promises it soon became clear she wouldn’t be returning. Prakash and Mythily in the Indian Army Medical Corps in 1996. Photograph: Image supplied by Dr Prakash Shankar “They tried leaning on me to consider other matches. I knew I couldn’t marry anyone else and decided to go,” she says. They left their families and met in Mumbai, where Prakash’s friends could help them to get married. “We couldn’t go to Bhopal because that’s the first place her family would look” says Prakash. “She was flying to Mumbai and I took the train. It was stranded before the final destination and I became distraught thinking I would miss her and she’d be vulnerable in this dangerous city.” Luckily he found another way to get to Mumbai and reached her in time. “Seeing her come out of that airport was the most satisfying moment of my life. It was so good to be back together.” They married the next day before revealing their secret to their furious families. “We moved back to Bhopal to get jobs. I lived with my parents and Mythily was offered accommodation by generous seniors from our university.” In 1994 they moved to Delhi to live together and later joined the Indian Army Medical Corps. From 1995 to 2000 they served together in various field locations and had their first son together in 1997. After leaving the army in 2000, Prakash decided to pursue a career in psychiatry in the UK, working briefly in Darlington before settling in Edinburgh. Mythily joined him in 2002 and their second son was born six years later. “It was a huge transition but I’m now happy here, working as a GP, and Prakash is practising as a psychiatrist,” she says. By the time they left for the UK they had reunited with their families and they both developed close bonds with their in-laws. Mythily lost her father to cancer in 2002 and Prakash’s parents died in a road accident a year later, but they still travel to India to visit her mother. “She came to support us during the initial months when our second son was born and loved Edinburgh,” says Mythily. Despite the difficult start to their relationship, neither has a single regret. “Prakash is so loving and committed to what he does,” says Mythily. “I just love his sense of humour.” He describes her as “his rock”. “Her mental strength and resilience give me a sense of purpose.” Want to share your story? Tell us a little about you, your partner and how you got together by filling in the form here.

  • COVID-19: UP records highest single-day rise of 30,596 cases, 129 more fatalities

    <p>Lucknow, Apr 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh registered the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases as well as fatality count, with the disease claiming 129 more lives, while 30,596 fresh cases pushed its tally to 8,51,620.</p>

  • 6 States Under Maha Railways Scanner: What Passengers Need to Know

    Maharashtra has declared six states, including Delhi and the NCR region, as places of “sensitive origin”.

  • West Bengal polls: Will limit attendees to 500 at election rallies says BJP amid surge in COVID-19 cases

    The BJP's announcement comes on the heels of criticism from Opposition parties like the TMC and Congress, who pointed to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state

  • Pakistan: TLP supporters 'brutally torture' DSP, kidnap 5 policemen

    Lahore [Pakistan], April 18 (ANI): The supporters of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a proscribed far-right organisation, "brutally tortured" a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Punjab province of Pakistan and took him along with four other officials hostage on Sunday.

  • Yoga sessions for prisoners across Tamil Nadu

    <p>Coimbatore, Apr 19 (PTI) Continuing its ongoing commitment to bring well-being and immunity to prisoners across Tamil Nadu, Isha Foundation on Monday began special online yoga sessions for 10 days.</p>

  • Can You Be COVID Positive Even if Your RT-PCR Test Says Negative?

    Can new variants identified in the country escape RT-PCR tests?

  • NASA's Mars Helicopter Ingenuity to Take its Historic Flight on Red Planet: How to Watch

    NASA's Ingenuity helicopter made its landing on Mars earlier in February as a part of the Mars Perseverance Mission.

  • COVID-19 Vaccine: All above age 18 eligible for inoculation from 1 May, announces Centre as coronavirus cases surge

    This comes as India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark on Monday, with around 25 lakh cases being added in just 15 days

  • We Understand India's Pharmaceutical Requirements: Biden Admin on Vaccine's Raw Material Supply Issues

    The Biden administration observed that the current difficulty in the export of critical raw materials needed to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines is mainly due to an Act that forces American companies to prioritise domestic consumption.

  • Hired Guns and Goons, Not Top BJP Leaders, are Called Outsiders in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

    In an interview, the CM says she is confident of Bengal win with two-thirds majority. She says she didn't say anything "illegal" in the leaked Sitalkuchi audio tape.

  • Maskless Duo That Misbehaved With Delhi Cops Now Arrested

    The duo has been booked under various sections of the Delhi Disaster Management Act.

  • Here's How to Add a Pinch of Modernity to Traditional Sweets

    Want to give a modern twist to traditional receipes? Here's what you can do.

  • The Zai Whitaker column | Dispatches from the ecotourism classroom that is the Kruger National Park

    Kruger National Park is about the size of Israel and home to some of the most iconic birds and animals in the world.

  • A Very Important Message to India Amid Second COVID Surge

    It’s the only way to protect yourself from the pandemic.