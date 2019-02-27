Flight operations suspended at Amritsar airport after Pakistan violated country's airspace

Flight operations at the Amritsar airport suspended after Indian Air Force's (IAF) Mi-17 transport chopper was crashed in Jammu and Kashmir (JandK). Passengers were stranded at the airport as uncertainty loomed over resuming of services. "Due to operational reasons the airspace at Amritsar has been closed for now. No commercial flights are coming to Amritsar. There is no base here, so flights are not even taking off from here," said AP Acharya, Director, Amritsar airport. Earlier in the day, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) violated India's air space in Jammu and Kashmir (JandK) which resulted in PAF's F-16 plane getting destroyed.