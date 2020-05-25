Flight from Delhi lands at Patna airport

Patna, May 25 (PTI) As domestic air travel resumed in India on Monday after a gap of two months, the first flight arrived at the Patna airport from Delhi around 7.30 am, an official said.

Another flight from Mumbai, which was to land at 7 am, was delayed by two hours, he said.

'The Indigo flight from Delhi has landed at Patna airport at 7.30 am, while the flight from Mumbai to Patna has been delayed by two hours,' Director of the Jay Prakash Narayan Airport, Patna, Bhupesh Negi told PTI.

The first flight from Patna to Delhi has also taken off, Negi added.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended since March 25 when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced last Thursday that one-third of pre-lockdown domestic flights will operate from Monday. International scheduled commercial passenger flights remain suspended.

'I will be able to go to Delhi after two months. I had some important work in the national capital but could not attend to it because of the sudden lockdown. I am extremely happy that flight services have resumed,' a passenger at Patna airport said.

Negi said a total of 16 flights will take off from Patna airport on Monday, while 17 flights will land.

Thermal screening of all passengers will be carried out at the airport by medical teams deputed by the state government, he said.

Asked whether air passengers to the state will be placed under quarantine, Negi said, 'The district administration has clarified that passengers will not be quarantined after deboarding.' Some states have announced mandatory institutional quarantine for air travellers, while may others have suggested home quarantine.

Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi said the airport will be sanitised and disinfected at regular intervals and all passengers have to use face covers or masks.

Passengers will not have to face any difficulty in commuting to and from the airport as a large number of autos, e-rickshaws and taxis have been allowed to ply, he added. PTI AR RBT DPB