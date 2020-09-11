Flight carrying Indians, Chinese nationals landed in China's Ningbo last night

Shanghai [China], September 11 (ANI): A flight from Delhi carrying 212 Indians, few foreign and Chinese nationals landed in Ningbo, China on Thursday night, according to Consulate General of India in Shanghai.

"Late night of Sept 10 #VBM with 212 Indians few foreign and Chinese nationals flew into Ningbo from Delhi uniting family members & enabling to join back work in China. The flight carried back 54 Indians who wanted to return back to motherland," Consulate General of India in Shanghai said in a tweet.

Over 13.70 lakh Indians stuck abroad due to coronavirus pandemic have so far been repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission.

"As of September 10, 13.74 lakh Indians have been repatriated through different modes under this mission and these modes include Air India fights, private and foreign carrier, chartered flight and naval ship and land border crossing," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at the regular media briefing on Thursday.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.

The mission is in its sixth phase which will continue till October 24.

"Phase 6 became operational on September 1 and 1,007 international flights have been scheduled in this phase and we expect to repatriate two lakh people," Srivastava said. (ANI)

