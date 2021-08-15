Flight carrying 129 passengers from Kabul lands in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (ANI): Air India flight AI244 carrying 129 passengers from Afghanistan's capital Kabul landed in Delhi on August 15. The Afghan nationals expressed their grief over the current situation in their country. While talking about the situation, Jamil Karzai, former MP & second cousin to former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said, “Kabul was occupied by Taliban when I left the city. I think there will be a new govt...Whatever has happened has happened because of Ashraf Ghani. He betrayed Afghanistan. People will not forgive him”. “I can't believe the world abandoned Afghanistan. Our friends are going to get killed. They (Taliban) are going to kill us. Our women are not going to have any more rights,” said a woman who arrived in Delhi from Kabul.