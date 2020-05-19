Fleabag's Hot Priest Is Here With A Reassuring Poem To Remind Us That 'It'll Pass'

Make the most of your time in lockdown with a daily dose of celebrity news and guides to the best shows. Sign up to the entertainment newsletter.

Fleabag’s Hot Priest once famously told Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character that “it’ll pass”, and now here’s here to impart some similar wisdom about the current situation we’re all in.

Actor Andrew Scott has shared a hopeful poem reminding us all that “everything is going to be alright”.

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke posted a video of him reading the words of Irish poet Derek Mahon in the latest of her series of celebrity poetry readings for charity.

“How should I not be glad to contemplate/ the clouds clearing beyond the dormer window/ and a high tide reflected on the ceiling?” Andrew begins.

“The sun rises in spite of everything And the far cities are beautiful and bright.

“I lie here in a riot of sunlight/ watching the day break and the clouds flying/ Everything is going to be all right.”

We don’t know about you, but we really needed to hear those reassuring words from Hot Priest today.

Andrew Scott as Fleabag's Hot Priest More

Andrew joined the cast of Fleabag in the second series as a love interest for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s titular character.

In October, he teased that he and Phoebe were working together on a future project, insisting we haven’t seen the last of them on screen together.

Last month, Phoebe also teamed up with the National Theatre to make her one-woman theatre show of Fleabag – which she reprised last year after it spawned the Bafta-winning BBC TV series – available to audiences across the globe online to raise money for coronavirus funds.

