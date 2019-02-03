Flavour of the season: Nationalism (Column: @B Town)

There are no fresh ideas and, hence, no worthy scripts. Hindi filmmakers depend a lot on copying Hollywood films, South American films, and, when it comes to the so called intellectuals, untraditional market film. Untraditional means rest of the world save for UK, the US and Canada, Middle East.

Patriotic films and nationalism have been periodic with the Indian audience. Usually, these themes never become trends. One of the first war films I watched was Chetan Anand's 'Haqeeqat'. Dedicated to the then Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, it was about the India China war of the 1962 and was exempted from paying the entertainment tax. But, the story was a mix of a love story between Dharmendra and a Ladakhi girl played by Priyanka Rajvansh. The film was inspiring and had a great star cast to support with stalwarts like Jayant, Balraj Sahni, Sanjay Khan, Vijay Anand, Sudhir and Bhupinder the singer, then unknown.

The film had one of the most memorable musical scores by Madan Mohan with lyrics by Kaifi Azmi (one of the best on writing patriotically relevant words) but, it showed the Indian army men as ill-equipped and helpless and the film flopped. Haqeeqat flopped because there was nothing to celebrate about the said war. Also, our audience does not like sad endings. India was humiliated in the war and, as far as the love story in the film was concerned, both the protagonists, Dharmendra and Priya Rajvansh, die in the end. Now, that is not what works with the audience. For them, the cinema is all about entertainment and positivity and, if it has to be about India, it can't be about the loser India!

Sadly, that is what our history has been all along. Hence, patriotic films don't work in India. The closest we come to that is films on Nationalism. But, for that, we need success stories. Nobody would pay to watch a film about a loser. (Same applies to a routine, non-patriotic films.)

So far, our films had only a passing phase of Nationalism, little, if at all, of patriotic films. One actor filmmaker who made a success out of this theme was Manoj Kumar. Inspired by Lal Bahadur Shastri's slogan, post 1965 Indo Pakistan war, of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan he produced the patriotic film, 'Upkar'. The film was a blockbuster. Manoj Kumar stuck to his formula and produced films like 'Purab Pachhim', 'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan' and 'Kranti', which were about anti-establishment themes reflecting the powers that be with an undercurrent of Nationalism.

Patriotism and Nationalism went for a toss thereafter for a long time till J. P. Dutta's film, 'Border' (1997) which went on to become a hit. Dutta followed it up with 'LOC: Kargil' (2003) and 'Paltan' (2018) and both bombed. I remember watching a great film with a stalwart Prithviraj Kapoor playing the king Poras in 'Sikandar-e-Azam' (1965). The film is remembered for a dialogue: it was the reply that Poras, the great Indian king, gave when asked by Sikandar how he would like to be treated having lost the war. Poras replied, "As one king would address another king." This did not help the film much, though. Again, the film had a great musical score by Hansraj Behl. Poras did not win the war but his attitude immortalised him. With Dara Singh and Mumtaz in the lead, it was rated as a B grade film.

Manoj Kumar was the one who realised that not patriotism but the nationalism would work though he was the force behind the 1965 patriotic film on the life of Bhagat Singh. The film was a huge hit. Probably, the fervour of independence still prevailed because, when made again by three filmmakers simultaneously in 2002 as 'The Legend Of Bhagat Singh' (Ajay Devgn), '23rd March, 1931: Shaheed' (Bobby Deol) and 'Shaheed E Azam' (Sonu Sood) all failed badly!

Nobody was trying patriotism or nationalism since there were no stories of glory to tell if one discounted fictional accounts like 'Lagaan', 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'A Soldier Is Never Off Duty', 'Baby' or 'D Day'. (D Day was a well penned taut story about RAW agents kidnapping Dawood Ibrahim from Karachi, but failed badly as the idea was found to be implausible!)

What kind of films work and, mainly, find identification with the audience depends hugely on the national mood. For, films, after all, reflect real life. India is on the go, tasting success in various fields in the international arena, be it cricket, athletics, badminton and other sports as well as on the borders.

