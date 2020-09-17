Flattening COVID-19 curve requires international multi-sectoral collaborative efforts: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, Sep 17 (ANI): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan attended joint meeting of G20 Finance and Health Ministers through video-conferencing on September 17. He said, "The current pandemic and the global crisis arising out of that, highlights more than ever the need for national and global solidarity. Flattening the curve will require international multi-sectoral collaborative efforts to ensure that health systems across the world are able to maintain sufficient capacity to address the flux of complicated COVID-19 cases and protect the vulnerable and elderly." He further said, "India is committed to universal healthcare coverage and in these stressful times, India stands together with world to realise the shared mission to save lives, protect people's health and re-energise global economy at earliest."