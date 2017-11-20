Flamengo rout Corinthians to boost Libertadores hopes

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 20 (IANS) Flamengo boosted their hopes of qualifying for next year's Copa Libertadores by romping to a 3-0 home victory over newly crowned champions Corinthians in Brazil's Serie A.

Federico Mancuello, Diego and Felipe Vizeu shocked the visitors with first-half goals, and Flamengo defended resolutely thereafter to secure their 14th win of the season, reports Xinhua news agency.

It was Corinthians' worst result of the campaign and came just four days after Fabio Carille's team secured their seventh league title with a 3-1 win over Fluminense.

Flamengo are now sixth in the standings -- the last Copa Libertadores qualifying spot in Brazil's top flight -- with two matches remaining in the season.

Meanwhile, relegation-threatened Sao Paulo ensured their Serie A survival despite a listless 0-0 home draw with Botafogo. The six-time Serie A champions now have 46 points, seven points clear of the drop zone.

In other matches on Sunday, Chapecoense drew 1-1 at Atletico Goianiense, Sport secured a 1-0 home win over Bahia, Cruzeiro drew 1-1 at Vitoria, Atletico Mineiro won 3-0 at home to Coritiba, Atletico Paranaense beat Vasco da Gama 3-1 and Santos overcame Gremio 1-0.

