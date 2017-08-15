Flamengo name Colombian Rueda as coach

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 15 (IANS) Brazilian football club Flamengo on Monday confirmed the appointment of Colombian Reinaldo Rueda as its head coach.

Rueda, 60, replaces Ze Ricardo, who was sacked after the side's 2-0 home loss to Vitoria on August 6, reports Xinhua news agency.

The six-time Brazilian Serie A champions are currently seventh in the 20-team standings with 29 points from 20 matches.

Rueda has previously coached the national teams of Colombia, Ecuador and Honduras. He had been without a club since June, when he parted ways with Colombia's Atletico Nacional, whom he led to the Copa Libertadores title in 2016.

His first match in charge will be a Copa do Brasil semi-final clash against Rio de Janeiro rivals Botafogo on Wednesday.

