Flamengo goalkeeper Alves suffers season-ending injury

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 25 (IANS) Flamengo goalkeeper Diego Alves has been ruled out of the rest of the season after fracturing his collarbone, the Brazilian football club said.

The Brazil international suffered the injury in a collision with Yoni Gonzalez during the first half of Flamengo's 2-1 victory over Colombian side Junior in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana semifinal on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Diego Alves suffered an injury and underwent exams which confirmed our suspicion that he has a fracture in his right collarbone," Flamengo team doctor Marcio Tannure said on Friday.

Tannure added that Alves was due to undergo surgery on Saturday and will be sidelined for at least eight weeks.

Alves, 32, joined Flamengo in July from Spanish club Valencia.

