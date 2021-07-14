Flag Mast Of Gujarat's Dwarkadhish Temple Damaged After Lightning Strike

A flash of lightning hit the famous Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat’s Devbhumi-Dwarka district on Tuesday afternoon damaging the flag mast of the shrine. In the incident, no one was injured or damage caused to the world-famous temple structure. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media with netizens praising God for saving the lives of devotees after lightning struck the temple amid heavy rainfall in the state for the past few days.

According to media reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a telephonic conversation with the Devbhumi-Dwarka district administration after the lightning strike. He was informed that the lightning incident at the temple did not cause any damage to the temple structure and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Soon after the incident, social media was flooded with videos of it. The videos and pictures show that the flag atop the temple was torn during the lightning. People praised God for saving the lives of devotees and many termed the incident as a “miracle” as no injury was reported during the lightning incident.

Jagat Mandir of Lord Dwarkadheesh witnessed a long spell of lightning with thunder showers. No damage or loss except the flag getting torn. Lord Dwarkadheesh is always a saviour. Jay Dwarkadheesh!#Dwarka #Gujarat #Rains #Monsoon #Lightningstrikes pic.twitter.com/VA65y9pXae — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) July 13, 2021

गुजरात के द्वारकाधीश मंदिर के पर गिरी बिजली – बिजली गिरने से मंदिर की 52 गज ध्वजा को नुकसान पहुंचा – हालांकि, इस हादसे में द्वारकाधीश मंदिर को कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचा और केवल मंदिर की दीवारें काली पड़ गईं – लोगों ने कहा द्वारकाधीश ने शहर को बड़े हादसे से बचा लिया #dwarka pic.twitter.com/TRAxICQfmv — Ashish Kumar (@AshishK22706629) July 13, 2021

The Dwarkadhish Temple is believed to be around 2,000 years old. It is also known as Jagat Mandir.

Story continues

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy monsoon rain in the next few days in Gujarat.

In the past 24 hours, around 80 people have been reportedly killed in lightning strikes in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), during the pre-monsoon and monsoon months, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning strikes are the single-largest killers among natural disasters in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here