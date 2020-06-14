Flag Day 2020: Do You Know What Does the 50 Stars in the American Flag Represent? Know Interesting Facts About the National Flag of the United States

The flag of the United States of America has gone through changes 27 times and is a part of the American culture. Flag Day is a day designated for the national flag of the United States on June 14. The day celebrates the historical event when the nation adopted the flag. Flag Day Commemorates adoption of the United States flag on June 14, 1777. There have been 27 official versions of the American flag, with the first one made in 1777 which displayed 13 stripes and 13 stars showing the 13 original colonies. Thereafter, lawmakers decided to honour each new state with a star, and leave the stripes at 13, after 1818 otherwise there would be a crowd of stripes. As we observe Flag Day 2020, we bring some interesting facts about the American flag.

1. There are 50 stars and 13 stripes on the American flag. The 50 stars represent each of the 50 states and the 13 stripes represent the original 13 colonies that became the first states in the Union.

2. According to history, red, white and blue were chosen as the colours to represent valour (red), liberty and purity (white), and justice and loyalty (blue).

3. There have been 27 official versions of the American flag, each with a different number of stars.

4. When Alaska and Hawaii become the 49th and 50th states, President Eisenhower received thousands of ideas for an updated flag. Robert G. Heft, a 17-year old high school student from Ohio, who made a flag for his class project was accepted and is currently used.

5. Betsy Ross, a seamstress who made clothes for George Washington made the first American national flag.

6. After a tragically incident or the death of an important person, the flag is flown at half staff for 30 days as a representation of the nation mourning. It is called ‘half staff’ on land, and ‘half-mast’ on a ship.

7. Out of the six American flags that were planted on the moon, five of them are still standing, other than the first one planted by Neil Armstrong during the Apollo 11 mission.

According to Federal flag laws and regulations, the flag should be displayed from sunrise to sunset. Over a 50-year period starting in the early 1800s, the flag went through 17 different versions. Also, the flag has to be disposed in a "dignified way," according to the United States Flag Code.