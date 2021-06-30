Fix compensation for Covid victims' relatives within six weeks, says SC to NDMA; Cong slams NDA

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to calculate the ex-gratia amount that can be paid to each Covid victim within six weeks. According to the Supreme Court, the NDMA is required by law to give minimal standards of relief, including ex-gratia to Covid victims. By failing to provide the ex-gratia payment, the NDMA has failed to fulfill its statutory obligation. Moreover, now Jaiveer Shergill, Congressman, slams NDA over covid ex-gratia. He says in his tweet that the BJP government has launched an economic warfare against people of India. To know more, watch the full video!