Five Things Candidates Appearing for JEE Main 2021 Should Adhere To

The first session of the pan-India Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for admissions into engineering and architecture colleges will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from February 23, 2021, to February 26, 2021. In view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the JEE Main 2021 will be held online and in two shifts i.e. the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Paper 1 will be held for admission into Engineering programmes, while Paper 2 will be for admission into Architecture courses.

As the examination day approaches the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued some guidelines which are to be followed by all the candidates appearing in JEE Main 2021. Students are advised to strictly follow these guidelines and follow all disciplinary protocols.

It is essential for the candidates to take care of their own safety and carry a small sanitiser bottle with them and follow the social distancing norms. Considering the contagiousness of the coronavirus, candidates should be responsible and wear a face mask at all times as they take the exam. For general safety, hand sanitisers will also be available at various locations at the examination centre.

All the candidates taking the JEE Main 2021 exam should reach their given centres at least one hour before the examination to complete the registration formalities on time. Carrying the JEE Main admit card to the exam centre is a must, the candidate must also carry other essential documents such as identity proof and self-declaration form. Without these essential documents, candidates will not be allowed to appear in the JEE Main 2021 exam in any case.

As the candidates enter the JEE Main examination hall, the filled-in undertaking or the self-declaration form on admit card will be checked by the staff members. The authorities will also take the body temperature of the candidates using thermos guns at the centre.

The candidates will be directed to their respective examination rooms, after scanning the barcode at the admit card. Appearing candidates must be seated according to the seating arrangement as soon as they enter the examination hall and avoid crowding.

Those candidates who are appearing for the Aptitude Test Paper-II need to bring their own set of essential stationery items like a geometry box set, pencils and erasers. Although, a pen/pencil and a blank paper for rough work will be provided at the JEE Main examination hall. Candidates need to enter the required details in the attendance sheet, put their signature and paste their photograph at the designated place.