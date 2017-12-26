Five technology startups to watch out for in 2018

The fourth edition of the NASSCOM-Zinnov report titled "Indian Start-up Ecosystem - Traversing the Maturity Cycle - 2017" highlights the Indian tech start-up landscape. The report examines the evolution of the ecosystem, and highlights the role played by investors and the government. India has witnessed a phenomenal progress of the technology start-up ecosystem in the last 10 years. In 2017, the start-up base in India is expected to cross 5000 with a 7% growth from 2016. Given below is a list of five innovative start-ups which will disrupt the industry in 2018. Coinome: A subsidiary of Billdesk, Coinome facilitates simple on-boarding with an instant e-KYC and enables users to instantly start transacting in their preferred crypto-currency.