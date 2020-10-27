Five Experiments in IPL 2020 That Surprised Many

Ben Stokes coming good as an opening batsman for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, 25 October, was not the only batting experiment that succeeded for a team this season.

Kolkata Knight Riders got back to winning ways after pushing Sunil Narine down to middle-order against Delhi Capitals. The West Indian had been playing as an opener.

Here's a look at five notable batting experiments in the Indian Premier League so far:

Ben Stokes smashed an unbeaten 107* runs against Mumbai Indians to get their team home.

Ben Stokes as Opener

Stokes is a power-hitter who bats in the middle-order in a power-packed England limited-overs batting line-up. The decision to push Stokes to the top by Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith was criticised after he aggregated just 110 in his first five games and failed to use the power-play – also failing to hit a six. However, the left-handed batsman, who hasn't bowled much in the tournament, cracked a 60-ball 107 to make a mockery of Mumbai Indians' 195-run target and guided his team to the target with 10 balls to spare. He hit three sixes to break the drought of sixes.

Sunil Narine scored a quick-fire 64 against Delhi Capitals.

Sunil Narine to Middle Order

The Kolkata Knight Riders bowler, who is known for bowling mystery spin, had been opening the batting for his side in the initial part of the IPL before he was warned for suspect action and taken off the team roster. However, once he was cleared, he returned with a bang. The team pushed him down to the middle-order at No.5 where he excelled, hammering a quick-fire 64 and putting on 115 runs with Nitish Rana to lead KKR to a huge win over Delhi Capitals. Narine though failed against KXIP while batting at No.6.

Manish Pandey has played some important knocks for SRH batting at No.3.

